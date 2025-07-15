Emojitracker Is Back

Today, as part of this year’s World Emoji Day celebrations, Emojipedia is pleased to announce the long-anticipated relaunch of the real-time emoji analysis site EmojiTracker.com.

Above: the display of the new-revived EmojiTracker.com on a laptop running Windows 11.

Initially created by Matthew Rothenberg in 2013, EmojiTracker.com launched just two weeks ahead of Emojipedia and supported all 842 emojis available as part of Unicode 6.0.

In June 2021, it was announced that Emojipedia had acquired the EmojiTracker to oversee its upkeep and aim to update its support for emojis beyond the 842 from Unicode 6.0.

While this update work was underway, Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, rebranded as X, and, soon after, new limitations were placed on accessing the API data that EmojiTracker had been powered by.

Editor's Note: courtesy of our own David Doochin, you can read more about how these changes within Twitter changed the history of not just the Emojitracker but also the Twemoji emoji set here.

Therefore, since early 2023, the previously animated site has been still. Yet today it now returns, with support for all 3,790 emojis approved by Unicode since Unicode 6.0 in 2010.

Above: the display for the 🫡 Saluting Face emoji within the new EmojiTracker.com .

Instead of using the Twitter API, the site is now powered by Emojipedia's global user base, and currently features data from 2023 onwards. You can still view the previous (now inactive) tweet-powered version here.

Plus, a hidden feature from the original tracker remains intact for this new incarnation... 🪩

We are also currently reviewing how best to incorporate additional user trend data from the previous decade, collected by Emojipedia since its creation.

Above: a selection of new country-specifc filters available on the new version of Emojitracker.com.

Users can also now filter through a selection of different geo-specific filters to see emoji use in real time across different countries. This initial selection of countries is as follows:

All (all countries across the globe)

United States (US)

United Kingdom (UK)

India (IN)

Brazil (BR)

Philippines (PH)

France (FR)

Germany (DE)

Australia (AU)

Japan (JP)

Other (all the other countries not listed above)

Some quick initial observations based on these filters:

We'd also like to shout out Emoji Stats for Bluesky 🦋, which provides a similar experience to the original Emojitracker but based on historic Bluesky data. Users of that site can filter counters of emoji-featured posts made in different languages, which directly inspired our geographic filters for the revived Emojitracker experience.

Made any additional observations while exploring the newly revived Emojitracker? Or have suggestions for additional features you'd like to see, such as filters for different emoji categories or release dates? You can let us know via X, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, or Mastodon.

And make sure to share your #WorldEmojiDay celebrations across all social media platforms of your choice! 📅

